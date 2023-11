Zohorna was shifted back to the minors Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Zohorna's move should be a temporary change that will be flipped before the club leaves for a three-game road trip that kicks off versus San Jose on Saturday. Through his first five games of the season, the 27-year-old winger has registered two goals on 11 shots, one assist and nine hits. With Rickard Rakell struggling offensively, coach Mike Sullivan could consider moving Zohorna up to a second-line role.