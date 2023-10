Zohorna was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre-Scranton on Monday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Zohorna, who has been up and down from the minors for cap-related reasons, is slated to play on the third line with Drew O'Connor and Lars Eller against Anaheim on Monday. The 27-year-old Zohorna has one goal, one assist, seven shots on net and eight hits in four games this season.