Zohorna signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Zohorna spent two seasons as a member of the Penguins organization from 2020-22 prior to being claimed off waivers by Calgary in October 2022. He had one goal and seven hits in 10 NHL appearances with the Flames and Maple Leafs last season. Zohorna is likely to spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.