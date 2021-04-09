Zohorna had a goal, a power-play assist and three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Zohorna only skated 9:47, but he was noticeable on almost every shift. The 6-foot-6 winger got the scoring started in the first period with a nice burst of speed along the boards finished with a power move across the net mouth. Zohorna then made the most of his deployment on the second power-play unit, cleanly winning the only faceoff he took all night to set up an Evan Rodrigues goal. With four points through four games, Zohorna's proving he belongs in Pittsburgh's lineup.