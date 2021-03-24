site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Radim Zohorna: Jumps to active roster
Zohorna was promoted to the active roster Wednesday.
Zohorna is now available for Wednesday's game versus the Sabres. The 24-year-old has recorded nine points through 11 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
