Zohorna played in a career-high 33 games for the Penguins this season in which he generated four goals and three assists.

Zohorna played in 29 games during the first two months of the season but was only able to earn four appearances at the NHL level once the calendar turned to 2024. If he's willing to sign a two-way deal, it's possible the Penguins will bring back the 27-year-old unrestricted free agent this summer.