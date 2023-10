Zohorna provided a goal in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Zohorna made his season debut after being summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday. In addition to the marker, he had a plus-1 rating, one hit and three shots in 10:56 of ice time. Zohorna might continue to serve in a bottom-six capacity when the Penguins host Dallas on Tuesday.