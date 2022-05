Zohorna was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

The Penguins' decision to bring up Zohorna certainly doesn't bode well for the availability of Sidney Crosby (upper body) or Rickard Rakell (upper body) heading into Friday's Game 6 matchup with New York. If the 26-year-old Zohorna does make the lineup versus the Rangers, it figures to be in a bottom-six role where he is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value at best.