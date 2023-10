Zohorna was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Zohorna returns to the Penguins after splitting last season between Calgary and Toronto, as well as their respective AHL clubs. Zohorna had a goal in 10 NHL games in 2022-23. He played 25 games with the Penguins during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, finding the back of the net four times, while adding six helpers.