Zohorna was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Zohorna has performed well in his time with the Penguins, so this may ultimately be a paper move. The 27-year-old has one goal, four shots on net and three hits over his two games at the NHL level this season. Corey Andonovski was called up in a corresponding move.