Penguins' Radim Zohorna: Signs one-year deal
Zohorna penned a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Zorhorna celebrated his 24th birthday by inking his first NHL contract after spending parts of the last six seasons playing in the Czech Extraliga. The winger logged 46 games for BK Mlada Boleslav this past year, in which he secured career bests in goals (10) and assists (12). Zohorna will certainly be given a look during training camp this fall but may have to settle for a spot with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to start the 2020-21 campaign.
