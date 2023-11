Zohorna scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Zohorna tallied at 12:34 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner in the low-scoring contest. The 27-year-old has scored two of his three tallies this season against the Ducks. He's at four points, 12 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating through seven contests while most often playing on the third line.