Zohorna was put on waivers Sunday, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

Zohorna posted one goal, nine shots on net and seven hits in 10 NHL outings between Calgary and Toronto last season. He also provided 12 goals and 22 assists across 51 minor-league contests between the Wranglers and Marlies during the 2022-23 campaign. If he clears the waiver process, Zohorna will probably be sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.