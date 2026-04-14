Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Brought up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey-Pinard was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Harvey-Pinard has not played in a game for Pittsburgh yet this season, but that might change Tuesday in St. Louis since the team is locked into the No. 2 spot in the Metropolitan Division. The 2019 seventh-round pick has accumulated 19 goals, 36 points and a plus-18 rating over 64 outings in the minors in 2025-26.
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