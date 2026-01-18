Harvey-Pinard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-1 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Harvey-Pinard didn't get into a game during his call-up with the Penguins last week, but it was a reward for his strong play in the AHL. He's at nine goals and eight assists over 35 outings this season, with four goals and three helpers coming over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old has 84 games of NHL experience, so it's possible the Penguins will give him additional looks later in the campaign.