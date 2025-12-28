Harvey-Pinard scored twice and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-3 shootout loss to Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Harvey-Pinard led the Baby Pens' offense in regulation, but his effort wasn't enough. The veteran forward has seven goals and seven assists over 29 appearances this season, and this was his first multi-point effort in a month. With the Penguins going younger at the NHL level, Harvey-Pinard hasn't gotten a chance with the big club since signing a two-way deal in July.