Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Earns three points for WBS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey-Pinard scored twice and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-3 shootout loss to Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Harvey-Pinard led the Baby Pens' offense in regulation, but his effort wasn't enough. The veteran forward has seven goals and seven assists over 29 appearances this season, and this was his first multi-point effort in a month. With the Penguins going younger at the NHL level, Harvey-Pinard hasn't gotten a chance with the big club since signing a two-way deal in July.
More News
-
Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Two goals in AHL win•
-
Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Surfaces on waivers•
-
Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Ready for training camp•
-
Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Secures one-year deal•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Not tendered QO•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Set for six-week absence•