Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Secures one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey-Pinard (upper body) penned a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Harvey-Pinard became an unrestricted free agent after Montreal decided not to issue him a qualifying offer. The 26-year-old winger should have a chance to make the Opening Night roster during training camp, but may not avoid spending some time in the minors this year -- especially considering the two-way nature of his deal.
