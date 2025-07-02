default-cbs-image
Harvey-Pinard (upper body) penned a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Harvey-Pinard became an unrestricted free agent after Montreal decided not to issue him a qualifying offer. The 26-year-old winger should have a chance to make the Opening Night roster during training camp, but may not avoid spending some time in the minors this year -- especially considering the two-way nature of his deal.

