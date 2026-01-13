Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey-Pinard was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Harvey-Pinard was called up by the Penguins on Saturday but served as a healthy scratch for the last two games. The 27-year-old winger has appeared in just one NHL game over the last two seasons and will now head back to the minors. With the Baby Pens, Harvey-Pinard has notched seven goals and six helpers in 32 outings.
