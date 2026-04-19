Harvey-Pinard scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

Harvey-Pinard crossed the 20-goal mark for the second time in his five AHL seasons. He's at 39 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 66 appearances. Harvey-Pinard has earned six goals and five assists over his last nine outings.