Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Tallies twice in AHL blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey-Pinard scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.
Harvey-Pinard crossed the 20-goal mark for the second time in his five AHL seasons. He's at 39 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 66 appearances. Harvey-Pinard has earned six goals and five assists over his last nine outings.
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