Harvey-Pinard scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton's 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Harvey-Pinard has three goals over his last four games. He went seven contests without a point prior to this stretch. The winger is at eight points in 18 outings overall during 2025-26. Given the number of prospects in the Penguins' system, Harvey-Pinard isn't likely to get a call-up.