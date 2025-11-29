Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Two goals in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey-Pinard scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton's 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Harvey-Pinard has three goals over his last four games. He went seven contests without a point prior to this stretch. The winger is at eight points in 18 outings overall during 2025-26. Given the number of prospects in the Penguins' system, Harvey-Pinard isn't likely to get a call-up.
