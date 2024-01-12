Smith (upper body) is facing an extended absence after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Friday, "Reilly is being evaluated more today, but I would categorize him as longer-term with an upper-body injury," per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

At this point, Smith could be out of action until after the All-Star break in early February, though the Penguins haven't established a specific timeline yet. The veteran winger has already been dropped to a third-line role in favor of Drew O'Connor and could now be replaced by either Jansen Harkins or Radim Zohorna on the third line. Given Sullivan's statement, Smith will likely find himself on injured reserve in the coming days.