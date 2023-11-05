Smith scored twice, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Two of Smith's four points came on the power play. The winger had both of the Penguins' first-period tallies, and he set up Evgeni Malkin's pair of goals. This was Smith's third multi-point effort of the season, and he's up to six goals, 11 points, 24 shots on net, six hits and a plus-3 rating over 10 appearances. He's been a near-perfect fit on the second line in his first season with the team.