Smith notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Smith has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, collecting all four of his points this season in that span. The 32-year-old winger has been a perfect fit alongside Evgeni Malkin on the second line through four contests. Smith has added 12 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. If he can maintain consistent offense, he'll be a strong depth option for fantasy managers.