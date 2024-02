Smith scored his ninth goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

In his second game back from an upper-body injury that cost him six contests, Smith snapped a seven-game point drought and an 11-game goal drought that extended back to Dec. 18. The veteran winger is skating on the Penguins' second line with Evgeni Malkin and seeing shifts on the second power-play unit, but so far his first campaign in Pittsburgh has been a disappointment with just 21 points in 42 games.