Smith scored two goals including the game-winning in Thursday's 4-0 victory over the Avalanche.

The veteran winger potted the Pens' first two goals of the night in the first period, and Tristan Jarry did the rest. Smith has had a strong start to his first season with Pittsburgh, producing four goals and six points in seven games with 19 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating while skating on the second line with Evgeni Malkin.