Smith recorded a game-high six shots but failed to record a point in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

Smith, a top-six forward with responsibilities on the second power play, has been a bit inconsistent in his debut season with the Penguins, but he's the type of player who could burn you quite a bit if dropped. Remember, the venerable winger won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights last season thanks to his series-clinching goal, and Smith's running totals -- comprised of eight goals, 12 assists and six power-play points -- remain serviceable for a Penguins team that has a plus-12 goal differential despite ranking seventh in the Metropolitan Division.