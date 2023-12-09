Smith provided a goal in Pittsburgh's 3-1 loss to Florida on Friday.

Smith's marker came midway through the second period to put Pittsburgh up 1-0, though the Penguins weren't able to build off that initial lead. It was his seventh goal and 14th point in 26 contests in 2023-24. Smith's been cold recently, recording just two points (both assists) over his previous 15 outings. However, he's still in a top-six role and getting regular power-play ice time, so the 32-year-old is in a good position to rebound.