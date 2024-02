Smith scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith has scored twice in his last four games to reach the 10-goal mark on the season. The 32-year-old is at 22 points, 91 shots on net, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 45 appearances. His first year in Pittsburgh hasn't gone as well as expected, but he'll have a chance to make up for his struggles while Jake Guentzel (upper body) is out for four weeks.