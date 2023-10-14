Smith scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-0 road win against the Capitals.

Smith put a bow on the scoring with an even-strength marker at 16:57 of the third period with an assist to Evgeni Malkin. He also had a game-high seven shots on goal with a plus-2 rating and a hit, which is not bad for just 15:03 of ice time across 23 shifts. He'll look to stay hot Saturday against the visiting Flames.