Coach Mike Sullivan said Friday that Smith (upper body) is still out of action, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Smith has missed the last four games after getting hurt in the first period Jan. 11, versus the Canucks. Smith will likely be out until after the All-Star break as the Penguins play only Friday and Saturday, before getting 10 days off. Smith has eight goals, 12 assists and 80 shots on goal in 40 games this season.