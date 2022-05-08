Rakell (upper body) skated Sunday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Rakell exited early in Tuesday's Game 1 against the Rangers after getting caught with his head down on a hit from New York's Ryan Lindgren. The rest of the team had the day off Sunday, but Rakell's ability to take the ice suggests he's progressing in his recovery, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be healthy enough to dress for Game 4 on Monday.