Rakell (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Rakell appears to be good to go for Monday's contest against Minnesota after being listed as a game-time call following the morning skate. He is slated to play on the top line and the second power-play unit following a 12-game absence. Rakell has produced four assists, 44 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and 22 hits in 17 games this season.