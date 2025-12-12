Rakell (hand) was taken off injured reserve Friday.

Rakell will return to the lineup versus the Sharks on Saturday and figures to slot back into a first-line role alongside Sidney Crosby. Prior to his 20-game stint on injured reserve, the Swedish winger was rolling offensively with three goals and five helpers in the first nine games of the year. In addition to joining Crosby on the top line, Rakell figures to also slot into the No. 1 power-play unit.