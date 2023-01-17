Rakell registered three assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against Anaheim on Monday.

Rakell has now recorded at least a point in three of his last four contests. That's pushed him up to 15 goals and 29 points in 43 games this season. The 29-year-old's offensive pace is ahead of 2021-22, when he finished with 20 goals and 41 points in 70 outings.