Rakell recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Rakell extended his impressive stretch of play with another two-point effort, and he's recorded three of those in his last six outings, a span where he's also failed to crack the scoresheet just once. Rakell has posted 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over his last 15 appearances, a span in which he's also posted 39 shots, 13 hits and nine blocked shots while shooting the puck at a solid 17.9 percent rate.