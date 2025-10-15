Rakell scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Rakell has two goals and an assist through four contests this season. He got a piece of a Ryan Shea shot to put the Penguins ahead 2-0 at 7:01 of the first period. Rakell can be streaky on offense, but as his best, he offers high-end category coverage while playing in a top-six role. He's collected 10 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating to begin 2025-26.