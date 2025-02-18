Now Playing

Rakell (illness) will not suit up for Team Sweden against Team USA on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet relays.

Rakell did not record a point in the first two games of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The right-shot forward's next chance to return to game action will be in the Penguins' home matchup against the Capitals on Saturday.

