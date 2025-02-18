Rakell (illness) will not suit up for Team Sweden against Team USA on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet relays.
Rakell did not record a point in the first two games of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The right-shot forward's next chance to return to game action will be in the Penguins' home matchup against the Capitals on Saturday.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Extends point streak•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Buries goal in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Helps out in overtime•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Dishes assist in loss•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Draws power-play helper•