Rakell scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Sidney Crosby found Rakell just in time, as the 31-year-old tucked in the game-tying goal with less than a second left in the middle frame. This was Rakell's third goal in the last five contests, a sign he could be heating up after a recent six-game point drought. For the season, he has nine tallies, five assists, 60 shots on net, 47 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 25 appearances.