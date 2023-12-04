Rakell (upper body) has started skating and joined the Penguins for their three-game road trip, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Monday.

Rakell's presence on the trip doesn't change his possible return date, as he is not eligible to play until Dec. 13 against the Canadiens at the earliest after being placed on long-term injured reserve. Still, the fact that the 30-year-old center is skating certainly bodes well for a return to action sooner rather than later. With Rakell having yet to score this season in 17 contests, he may have to settle for a third-line role once activated of LTIR.