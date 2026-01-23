Rakell scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Rakell has three goals and two helpers during his five-game point streak. His tally Thursday extended the Penguins' lead to 4-1 in the second period. The versatile forward is up to nine goals, 22 points, 91 shots, 42 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 30 contests this season, mainly in a top-line role.