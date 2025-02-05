Rakell scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.
Rakell continues to play well on offense -- he has just two goals over his last eight outings, but he's added six assists and 24 shots on net in that span. The 31-year-old got the Penguins on the board in the second period of Tuesday's game. Rakell is up to 24 goals, 22 assists, 141 shots on net, 91 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 54 appearances. He last reached the 30-goal mark in 2017-18 with the Ducks, but it's very much within reach this season if he stays healthy.
