Rakell registered an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.
Rakell is up to eight points over his last nine games, a warm streak that has at least partially offset the absences of Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Bryan Rust (upper body). The 30-year-old Rakell is up to 26 points, 116 shots on net, 78 hits and a minus-2 rating through 47 appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes as long as he's scoring and the Penguins are missing wingers.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Nets two goals•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Two-point effort Sunday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Makes most of first-line gig•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Chips in with pair of helpers•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Strikes on power play•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Starting to find goal form•