Rakell registered an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Rakell is up to eight points over his last nine games, a warm streak that has at least partially offset the absences of Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Bryan Rust (upper body). The 30-year-old Rakell is up to 26 points, 116 shots on net, 78 hits and a minus-2 rating through 47 appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes as long as he's scoring and the Penguins are missing wingers.