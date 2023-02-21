Rakell logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Rakell is on a four-game point streak, during which he's produced three goals and four helpers. He assisted on Jake Guentzel's first-period tally Monday. Rakell reached the 40-point mark for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, and he's on track to reach 50 points for just the third time in his career. The 29-year-old has 21 goals, 19 helpers, 172 shots, 88 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 56 outings this season.