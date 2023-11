Rakell notched two assists, six shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Rakell has had a difficult start to the year -- he snapped a seven-game point drought with this effort. The 30-year-old winger hasn't lost his spot on the second line, but his power-play time has started to dwindle, though one of his helpers Saturday was with the man advantage. Rakell has three assists30 shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests overall.