Rakell notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Rakell helped out on Jason Zucker goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Rakell had gone multiple games without a point for the first time year before that assist. He's at five goals, two assists, 47 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-6 rating in 13 contests. While he hasn't gone on an extended run of offense, he's been steady in a second-line role.