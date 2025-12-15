Rakell registered an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Rakell was playing in his second game after returning from a long-term hand injury. He's immediately slotted back into a top-six role with ice time in all situations, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate him. He's earned nine points, 20 shots on net, 13 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 outings this season.