Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Eight-game, 10-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakell scored a goal and added another in the shootout in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Saturday.
The points extended Rakell's scoring streak to eight games and 10 points, including seven assists. Four of those helpers have come on the power play. Overall, Rakell has 14 goals, 21 assists and 127 shots in 48 games this season.
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