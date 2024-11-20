Rakell scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 3-2 OT loss to the Lightning.
Rakell dropped to one knee for a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Sidney Crosby. The marker ended a nine-game goal drought and six-game point slump. Rakell is a complementary depth fantasy play who could find himself in another uniform before the deadline. Beware that move -- the winger is in the best fantasy position of his career, and he certainly won't skate with Sid-lite in another city.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Two apples in loss•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Collects apple in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Nets two goals Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Secures assist in loss•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores in shootout loss•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Comes up clutch Wednesday•