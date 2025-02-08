Rakell lit the lamp, took three shots on goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Rakell found the back of the net nine minutes into the second quarter to level the score at two apiece. The 31-year-old forward is up to 25 goals, 47 points, 65 blocks and 144 shots on net in 55 games this season. With Friday's tally, Rakell extended his point streak to four games and has registered at least one point in 13 of his last 16 appearances. With Evgeni Malkin (lower-body) and Sidney Crosby (upper-body) both sidelined in Friday's contest, Rakell shifted to his natural position at center. If Crosby remains out Saturday against the Flyers, Rakell is Pittsburgh's top play in fantasy. He is a must-start in all formats for the foreseeable future.