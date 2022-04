Rakell dished out two assists to go with three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Rakell has been in a giving mood lately, compiling five assists in his last two games after going four games without a point. His goal drought sits at six games, but Rakell has put multiple pucks on net in each of his last nine appearances, so it's likely just a matter of time until a bounce goes his way.